DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

JEROME — Two cars crashed late Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 93, east of Jerome, a SIRCOMM dispatcher said.

The crash at U.S. 93 and Idaho Highway 25 was called in at 5:47 p.m., the dispatcher said. 

An ambulance was dispatched but the dispatcher said she did not know whether anybody was injured. 

