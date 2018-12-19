JEROME — Two cars crashed late Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 93, east of Jerome, a SIRCOMM dispatcher said.
The crash at U.S. 93 and Idaho Highway 25 was called in at 5:47 p.m., the dispatcher said.
An ambulance was dispatched but the dispatcher said she did not know whether anybody was injured.
Check back later at Magicvalley.com for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.