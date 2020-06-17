Candlelight vigil announced for missing children whose remains were found last week

TWIN FALLS — A candlelight vigil is set for Friday evening to mourn the deaths of two missing children whose remains were found last week.
"The murders of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan of Rexburg have impacted people throughout our state and the nation," said a statement from Lori Stewart, the victim assistance coordinator for Twin Falls County and Ginny Dahl, the victim-witness coordinator for Gooding County. "Their tragic deaths have touched us all."
They invited the public to join a short candlelight vigil at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the Twin Falls County Courthouse steps.
Police found the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and her brother, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, on June 9 after months of searching. They hadn’t been seen since September, and investigators said the children’s mother Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell both lied to police about their whereabouts.
Chad Daybell has been charged with destroying evidence after police said the children's bodies were found on his Idaho property. He has pleaded not guilty.
