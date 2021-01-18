Canada geese left to rot in Minidoka County for 2nd time in 2 months

ACEQUIA — For the second time in as many months, officials have found Canada geese that were shot and left to waste in the same area along the Snake River in Minidoka County.

The most recent incident was reported to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Saturday, the department said Monday.

Officials found six geese intact, with no meat taken. They believe they were killed Friday evening or early Saturday.

They were in the same area that nine geese were found on Dec. 29.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The fact that someone has deliberately dumped Canada geese twice, in the same location is appalling,” Senior Conservation Officer Aaron Andruska said in a statement. “This is a blatant case of wasting game, which is very disturbing, especially if this is the same individual or individuals who are responsible.”

The geese were found off of 200 North on the north bank of the Snake River in Minidoka County, west of Minidoka Dam at the old Jackson bridge location.

Anyone with information about the poaching is asked to report it to Fish and Game officials. Confidential reporting can be done several ways and can result in a reward for information leading to the conviction of the individual or individuals involved in this case.