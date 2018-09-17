Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — A man accused of shooting at an undercover Idaho State Police sergeant in the Twin Falls Walmart parking lot pleaded guilty to one of the charges against him.

Arcenio Sosa-Solorio, 27, pleaded guilty Monday morning to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In exchange, the state dismissed additional counts of trafficking in marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

The California man was charged in December after police said he shot at an ISP sergeant during a drug bust in the parking lot. Sosa-Solorio fired at the sergeant after the sergeant tackled him while he and co-defendant Bonifacio Carlos-Tafolla were trying to escape on foot, according to an affidavit. 

The officer was able to knock the gun to the ground and nobody was injured. 

Sosa-Solorio said through a court interpreter Monday morning that his intention was to throw away the pistol and run, but that he didn't have time. 

"It was an accident that I regret with all my heart," he said through the interpreter. "To be honest, everything happened so fast that there’s a few details that I can’t remember very well." 

Sosa-Solorio faces up to 20 years in state prison for the aggravated assault charge. 

He was already sentenced to just more than 12 years in prison by a federal judge last month for charges of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and distribution of marijuana, both stemming from the same incident in Twin Falls.

Carlos-Tafolla, 24, was sentenced to 106 months in prison by the federal judge for the same crimes.

