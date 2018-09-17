TWIN FALLS — A man accused of shooting at an undercover Idaho State Police sergeant in the Twin Falls Walmart parking lot pleaded guilty to one of the charges against him.
Arcenio Sosa-Solorio, 27, pleaded guilty Monday morning to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In exchange, the state dismissed additional counts of trafficking in marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
The California man was charged in December after police said he shot at an ISP sergeant during a drug bust in the parking lot. Sosa-Solorio fired at the sergeant after the sergeant tackled him while he and co-defendant Bonifacio Carlos-Tafolla were trying to escape on foot, according to an affidavit.
The officer was able to knock the gun to the ground and nobody was injured.
Sosa-Solorio said through a court interpreter Monday morning that his intention was to throw away the pistol and run, but that he didn't have time.
"It was an accident that I regret with all my heart," he said through the interpreter. "To be honest, everything happened so fast that there’s a few details that I can’t remember very well."
Sosa-Solorio faces up to 20 years in state prison for the aggravated assault charge.
He was already sentenced to just more than 12 years in prison by a federal judge last month for charges of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and distribution of marijuana, both stemming from the same incident in Twin Falls.
Carlos-Tafolla, 24, was sentenced to 106 months in prison by the federal judge for the same crimes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.