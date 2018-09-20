Subscribe for 33¢ / day
BELLEVUE — A California man was thrown from a motorcycle and injured Thursday afternoon, law officials said. 

George J. Benfit, 43, of Fullerton, Calif., was taken to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center shortly after noon after losing control of his motorcycle on Idaho 75, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office said.

St. Luke's said at 4. p.m. it was preparing to fly Benfit to St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. 

Benfit's injuries at the scene appeared to be "significant," but likely not life-threatening, sheriff's office spokeswoman Holly Carter said. He was wearing a helmet and protective clothing at the time.  

The southbound Benfit attempted to pass a slower vehicle when he lost control of the bike, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The crash happened around milepost 97 in Bellevue. The northbound lane of Idaho 75 was closed for about an hour.

