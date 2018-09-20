BELLEVUE — A California man was thrown from a motorcycle and injured Thursday afternoon, law officials said.
George J. Benfit, 43, of Fullerton, Calif., was taken to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center shortly after noon after losing control of his motorcycle on Idaho 75, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office said.
St. Luke's said at 4. p.m. it was preparing to fly Benfit to St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise.
Benfit's injuries at the scene appeared to be "significant," but likely not life-threatening, sheriff's office spokeswoman Holly Carter said. He was wearing a helmet and protective clothing at the time.
The southbound Benfit attempted to pass a slower vehicle when he lost control of the bike, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
The crash happened around milepost 97 in Bellevue. The northbound lane of Idaho 75 was closed for about an hour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.