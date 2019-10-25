{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A man is facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop Thursday night.

Kendrick Dewayne Robinson, 34, of California, was arraigned Friday before Magistrate Judge Calvin Campbell in Twin Falls County court.

He faces a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine after a Twin Falls County deputy made a traffic stop when the car Robinson was driving along U.S. Highway 93 was clocked doing 75 mph in a 60 mph zone, court documents say.

Robinson claimed to be driving to Las Vegas. The deputy requested assistance from the Twin Falls Police, and a drug-sniffing dog was brought to the site.

Police said the dog indicated there were drugs in the car, and police found four one-pound blocks of methamphetamine.

Robinson’s bond was set at $500,000. He remains in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail.

His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 1.

