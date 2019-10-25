TWIN FALLS — A man is facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop Thursday night.
Kendrick Dewayne Robinson, 34, of California, was arraigned Friday before Magistrate Judge Calvin Campbell in Twin Falls County court.
He faces a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine after a Twin Falls County deputy made a traffic stop when the car Robinson was driving along U.S. Highway 93 was clocked doing 75 mph in a 60 mph zone, court documents say.
Robinson claimed to be driving to Las Vegas. The deputy requested assistance from the Twin Falls Police, and a drug-sniffing dog was brought to the site.
You have free articles remaining.
Police said the dog indicated there were drugs in the car, and police found four one-pound blocks of methamphetamine.
Robinson’s bond was set at $500,000. He remains in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail.
His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Speed not only kills, it gets you caught.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.