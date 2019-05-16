CALDWELL — Caldwell Police on Wednesday night arrested Brian Leigh Dripps Sr. on a warrant of first-degree murder in perpetration of a rape, in connection to the 1996 killing of Idaho Falls resident Angie Dodge.
Dripps, 53, was booked into the Canyon County jail around 6:45 p.m., and at 9 p.m., Idaho Falls Police announced they had a new development in the Dodge case.
Canyon County Magistrate Judge David Eames presided over Dripps’ initial hearing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Dripps also faces a rape charge. He will be taken to Bonneville County and held without bail.
Dodge was brutally stabbed to death and her throat slit after being raped in her Idaho Falls apartment in June 1996.
Caldwell Police Lt. Alan Seevers told the Statesman that Dripps' arrest stems from an Idaho Falls Police Department case and he could not comment, only saying that Caldwell police picked Dripps up and took him to county jail.
If convicted of the charge, Dripps could face a punishment of up to life in prison.
The unsolved murder of 18-year-old Angie Raye Dodge has been an ongoing case in Bonneville County for decades after police arrested Christopher Tapp.
Defense attorneys claim Idaho Falls Police Department detectives coerced a confession from Tapp, whose DNA never matched the DNA found at the scene of Dodge’s murder. Tapp spent 20 years in prison before he was freed with the help of the Idaho Innocence Project.
After several appeals, an agreement was reached in which Tapp’s murder conviction would stay on his record, but his rape conviction would be dropped and he would be released from prison. Dodge’s family has publicly said they do not believe Tapp is responsible for her death.
Who is Brian Dripps Sr.?
Dripps, of Caldwell, has no major criminal history in Idaho, with the exception of misdemeanor conviction for drug possession in 2002 in Adams County and several driving infractions. In 1996, the same year Dodge was killed, Dripps’ then-wife, Nycole Sept, filed for divorce in Bonneville County. The divorce didn’t finalize until 1998.
They have three children together. When the Idaho Statesman reached out to Sept on Thursday morning, she was unaware of Dripps’ arrest. The news came as a shock.
“I had two more children with him after he murdered her?” she asked after she had been told that Dripps had been charged as a suspect in connection to the 1996 killing.
Sept confirmed that Dripps was living in Idaho Falls in 1996, the same year she was pregnant with her first child and tried to leave him. She said she left him because he was using drugs, acknowledging that they both were drug users, and he was violent.
“I was afraid of him, especially when he was doing drugs,” Sept said.
Sept and Dripps got back together after the birth of their first child. They moved to California, had two more children, and then moved back to Caldwell, where she says Dripps’ mother lived.
Sept lost custody of her children when they divorced, and she hasn’t spoken to Dripps in 17 years. She still remembers his apartment in Idaho Falls and the young girl who lived upstairs. Sept claims Dripps was using “crank” at the time with the girl who lived upstairs. Now, she questions if that girl was Dodge. Today, Sept lives in Dyer, Nevada, with her current husband.
