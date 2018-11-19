HEYBURN — A Caldwell man led police on a high-speed chase at speeds up to 115 mph Friday that ended in a crash with two Minidoka County deputies injured.
Justin Earl Clayborn, 36, was stopped on Interstate 84 one mile west of the 208 exit for speeding at 1:53 p.m., the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Clayborn is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and eluding police.
The two deputies received minor injuries. They were seen by medical staff at the scene of the crash and released.
As deputies approached Clayborn’s vehicle, he fled the scene with officers pursuing him into the city of Heyburn and Rupert, then back onto I-84 into Cassia County. He then kept going on Interstate 86 into Power County.
The pursuit ended at the ramp at milepost 56 at the Pocatello airport. Three Minidoka County Sheriff’s vehicles were damaged that were in pursuit along with a building next to the airport.
Clayborn was taken to the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center.
The Minidoka Sheriff’s Office was assisted by officers from Rupert, Idaho State Police, For Hall Tribal Police, Power County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services from American Falls.
