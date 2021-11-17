Burley man, teen die in 2-vehicle crash

BURLEY — A Burley man and a Burley teen died on Sunday after a vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 27 and 200 South.

Breyden Trujillo, 17, and Ramiro C. Mendoz both died at the scene, according to a Cassia County Sheriff’s Office report released to the Times-News on Wednesday.

According to the report, Trujillo was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram owned by someone else east on 200 South when he ran the stop sign at a high speed and crashed into Mendoz’s 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee at 4:15 a.m.

Both Trujillo and Mendoz had to be rescued from their vehicles. Mendoz was wearing a seat belt. It is unknown if Trujillo was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

Neither vehicle had passengers.

The crash remains under investigation.

