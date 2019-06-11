BURLEY — A man accused of sexually abusing two girls was sentenced to prison Tuesday.
Eric J. Hamblin, 37, will spend seven to 20 years in prison for his crimes as sentenced by 5th District Judge Michael Tribe. A $5,000 civil penalty was imposed along with 100 hours of community service. Hamblin is also required to register as a sex offender.
Four victim impact statements were entered into evidence before the sentencing. The matter of restitution for the crimes was left open, with a hearing set for Dec. 31.
Hamblin was charged in September with multiple counts of child sexual abuse and lewd conduct with a minor under 16. A second set of charges were added in October 2018, when a second girl told officials he had inappropriately touched her, according to court documents.
Hamblin is accused of sexually touching a girl, who was 9 to 11 years old at the time, on numerous occasions. She is now 16 years old.
The second girl told police Hamblin touched her when she was 11 years old. She is now 13.
Hamblin pleaded guilty in April to one count of sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 16 and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under age 16. In return, the Cassia County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed a total of seven counts of sexual abuse of a minor under 16 and two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under 16.
A no-contact order was issued preventing Hamblin from having contact with the victims for 20 years as part of the sentencing. He was remanded to the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction.
