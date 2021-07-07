Burley Man ordered to pay over $79,000 in restitution for causing 5 fires on BLM land

POCATELLO — A Burley man has been sentenced to pay more than $79,000 in restitution for setting five fires in the Milner Recreation area.

According to court records, Scott Halford, 50, set the fires in the area west of Burley on Bureau of Land Management land.

"The fires burned hundreds of acres of grass and brush," a Department of Justice statement said. "Investigation into the fires determined Halford was in the vicinity of all five fires based on surveillance photographs and witness statements. Halford was photographed driving towards or away from the origin area of two fires within minutes of the fires being reported. Halford admitted in court that he caused the fires."

Harford was charged with causing a fire, other than a campfire or the industrial flaring of gas, to be ignited by any source. Along with $79,800 in restitution, Halford was ordered to serve six months of home confinement and five years of probation.