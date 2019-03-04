BURLEY — A Burley man was killed Monday morning in a house fire.
State officials are now investigating.
Burley Fire Chief Shannon Tolman said the man was found dead at the home at 1843 Miller Ave., which was fully-engulfed in when firefighters arrived.
The fire department received the call at 7:39 a.m.
“There was only one person in the house," Tolman said. "He lived alone from what I understand."
Cassia County Coroner Craig Rinehart said he will take the man’s body to Boise on Thursday for an autopsy.
Craig said the autopsy was scheduled for Thursday to allow a woman he believes to be the man’s daughter to travel from Oregon for a DNA swab prior to the autopsy in Boise.
“I haven’t been able to make a positive identification yet,” he said.
DNA swabs will be taken and sent to the state lab and results could take up to a couple of months to receive back, Rinehart said.
“I’m pretty sure his cause of death was the fire and not a medical issue based on reports from witnesses,” Rinehart said.
The state fire marshal was called to investigate the fire because there was a fatality, Tolman said.
The house sustained “heavy fire damage,” he said.
“The fire was reported by some kids who were walking to school and they went and got their mom,” Burley Firefighter Justin Jensen said.
When firefighters arrived they found the fire had spread to trees surrounding the home, he said.
Cassia County Sheriff deputies responded and tried to make entry into the home, but the fire was too heavy, Jensen said.
Four fire engines and about 20 firefighters responded to the blaze. The crew had the blaze under control within 45 minutes.
