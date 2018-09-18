Subscribe for 33¢ / day
 PHOTO COURTESY OF MINI-CASSIA CRIMINAL JUSTICE CENTER

BURLEY — A Burley man is charged with child sex crimes after police accused him of having sexual contact with a girl.

Eric J. Hamblin, 36, is charged with three felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16 years old and four felony counts of child sex abuse of a minor under 16.

A preliminary hearing is set in the case at 9 a.m. Sept. 21 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.

Hamblin was charged Sept. 12 after the now-16-year-old girl told officials that Hamblin sexually touched her on numerous occasions at a Burley residence, according to court records.

The girl told officials that Hamblin would touch her underneath a blanket while the two were in the basement at the residence.

The girl said Hamblin also sexually touched her when they were cleaning out a recreational vehicle.

During the abuse, the girl said, he told her not to tell anyone because he could get in trouble.

Cassia County Sheriff’s investigators said Hamblin had inappropriate contact with the girl on several occasions between Aug. 1, 2011, and June 30, 2013.

An investigator asked Hamblin during an interview if he had “inappropriately touched the girl,” and Hamblin said it could have happened, according to court records.

The detective then asked him if it did happen and Hamblin said “I guess so.”

