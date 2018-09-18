BURLEY — A Burley man is charged with child sex crimes after police accused him of having sexual contact with a girl.
Eric J. Hamblin, 36, is charged with three felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16 years old and four felony counts of child sex abuse of a minor under 16.
A preliminary hearing is set in the case at 9 a.m. Sept. 21 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.
Hamblin was charged Sept. 12 after the now-16-year-old girl told officials that Hamblin sexually touched her on numerous occasions at a Burley residence, according to court records.
The girl told officials that Hamblin would touch her underneath a blanket while the two were in the basement at the residence.
The girl said Hamblin also sexually touched her when they were cleaning out a recreational vehicle.
During the abuse, the girl said, he told her not to tell anyone because he could get in trouble.
Cassia County Sheriff’s investigators said Hamblin had inappropriate contact with the girl on several occasions between Aug. 1, 2011, and June 30, 2013.
An investigator asked Hamblin during an interview if he had “inappropriately touched the girl,” and Hamblin said it could have happened, according to court records.
The detective then asked him if it did happen and Hamblin said “I guess so.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.