TWIN FALLS — A Burley man is the second suspect to be charged in the beating of a man with a baseball bat last week.
Samuel Juarez, 36, was arraigned on a charge of aggravated battery Thursday and jailed on a $250,000 bond. He and Antonio Otaegui of Twin Falls are accused of beating an acquaintance with a metal bat, breaking his nose and a rib.
The victim told police Otaegui sent him messages on Nov. 2 threatening to rape him, according to court documents. When the victim asked Otaegui what he was talking about, Otaegui told him to come over to talk, police said.
When the victim got to Otaegui's house and walked up to the front door, Juarez and Otaegui began punching and kicking him, the victim told police. The victim said he fell to the ground and the two men kneed and stomped on him and hit him with a metal baseball bat.
He suffered a broken nose, a broken rib and several lacerations to his face that required stitches, according to court documents.
Otaegui said in a police interview the next day that he did not touch the victim but as soon as the victim walked into the house "Sammy" began to beat him up. Otaegui told police he barely knew Sammy and didn't provide any other information as to who Sammy was.
A preliminary hearing for Juarez is scheduled for Friday.
