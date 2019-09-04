POCATELLO — A Burley doctor pleaded guilty to using illegal breast implants from China in nine women.
Temp Ray Patterson was charged with receipt and delivery of misbranded devices after he received breast implants from China that were not approved by the Food and Drug Administration, according to court documents.
Patterson's patients received the misbranded implants between March 2014 and April 2015, after he provided brochures, worksheets and other documentation leading those women to believe the implants were FDA approved.
Four women filed suit against Patterson in 2016, but that case was dismissed in 2017.
That case said Patterson secretly swapped out genuine Botox injections and breast implants for counterfeit items manufactured in China without patients' knowledge or consent, Dr. Richard Hearn with the Idaho Falls law firm of Hearn and Wood, said statement when the case was filed.
Three of those patients later had their breast implants removed, the suit said.
You have free articles remaining.
The federal charges against Patterson were filed in August.
Patterson entered his guilty plea in U.S. District Court on Aug. 28 before Magistrate Judge Ronald E. Bush.
He faces the possibility of three years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.
He signed a plea agreement and the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services Office will prepare a presentence report that will factor into his sentencing, which is scheduled for Nov. 13.
The website doximity.com shows Patterson as licensed in Michigan, North Dakota, Illinois, Idaho and Oklahoma. His own website, magicvalleylasercosmetics.webs.com, indicates he continues to practice in Burley, specializing in ear, nose and throat services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.