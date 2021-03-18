Bundy ‘refused’ to go through jail booking process before Tuesday court hearing

Another message distributed by People’s Rights claimed the three arrested “will not be strip searched.” Bundy and Schmidt were not “strip searched” but deputies did remove excess layers of clothes, which is standard protocol, Orr said.

Orr said every inmate is subject to a pat search before going through a body scanner that is similar to a scanner found at airports. It is also standard procedure for jail inmates to remove excess layers of clothing until they get to a base layer. If an inmate does not comply, as was the case with Bundy and Schmidt, deputies must do that.

A third People’s Rights message claimed cell doors were “pounded on every 15 minutes.” For jail inmates who are not cooperative, it is a standard jail procedure to do visual checks every 15 minutes to ensure an inmate is all right. If a deputy cannot see if an inmate is OK, the deputy may knock on the window to watch for a response.

“We do know deputies did not knock on his window every 15 minutes,” Orr said in an email. “It is unclear if our deputies even knocked once.”

During an arraignment hearing Tuesday via video call, Bundy told a district judge that circumstances in the jail were “pretty miserable” and asked for his $10,000 bond to be reduced. District Judge Adam Kimball declined the request.