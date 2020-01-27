BUHL — A man is dead after a police chase that ended mid-afternoon Saturday in Gooding County, police say.
The chase began in Buhl and ended at 1475 E. 3600 S., southwest of Wendell, Buhl Police Sgt. Jeremy Engbaum told the Times-News on Monday.
The Critical Incident Task Force has sealed the details of the case while it investigates the death of the driver, said Engbaum, who hopes to have a report by the end of the week.
"I can say that law enforcement was not involved in the shooting," he said.
The name of the deceased man has not been released, but next of kin have been notified, Engbaum said.
Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough said his deputies also arrived on the scene after the driver died.
"We have nothing to do with the case," Gough said.
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office responded to police chase but didn't arrive in time to become involved, spokeswoman Lori Stewart said.
