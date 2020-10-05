Buhl man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine

According to court records, Whited was a methamphetamine dealer living in the Buhl area in 2018. On Oct. 28, 2018, Whited distributed five pounds of methamphetamine to an individual living in Boise, for an agreed price of $4,000 per pound. This methamphetamine was later seized by law enforcement following a search warrant of a Boise residence. Whited has a criminal history that includes a prior felony conviction for eluding a police officer in which he was sentenced to prison.