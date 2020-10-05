Buhl man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine

BUHL — A Buhl man was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine.
Terry Duane Whited, 36, was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Whited pleaded guilty to the charge Oct. 22, 2019.
According to court records, Whited was a methamphetamine dealer living in the Buhl area in 2018. On Oct. 28, 2018, Whited distributed five pounds of methamphetamine to an individual living in Boise, for an agreed price of $4,000 per pound. This methamphetamine was later seized by law enforcement following a search warrant of a Boise residence. Whited has a criminal history that includes a prior felony conviction for eluding a police officer in which he was sentenced to prison.
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Boise Police Department.
