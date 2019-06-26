TWIN FALLS — A man who hit and killed a motorcyclist in May 2017 pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple charges and was sentenced to a year in jail.
Angel Chavez-Tafoya, 29, of Buhl, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and vehicular manslaughter to Fifth District Court Judge Benjamin J. Cluff.
He was given a suspended sentence for the methamphetamine charge and a year in prison for the vehicular manslaughter charge, with credit for time served.
On May 30, 2017, Chavez-Tafoya was driving west on U.S. Highway 30 and failed to yield to oncoming traffic while making a U-turn, according to a police affidavit. Chavez-Tafoya, who was driving 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer, hit a motorcycle carrying Dale E. Adams and his passenger, Shirley Cegelis. Adams died from his injuries.
Confirming Chavez-Tafoya's guilty pleas proved slightly problematic, when he said, though the court's Spanish translator, that he needed more time to think about the plea.
Public defenders Marilyn Paul and Jacob Beck immediately requested a conference with Chavez-Tafoya, eventually moving to the adjacent jury room, while Cluff adjourned the hearing.
Nearly 30 minutes later, the hearing reconvened, with Chavez-Tafoya answering Cluff's questions, until he was asked whether he was being forced to offer the guilty plea.
"I'm not sure," Chavez-Tafoya said.
Cluff rephrased the question, but received the same response.
Paul and Beck again consulted with Chavez-Tafoya, who then answered, "No," when Cluff asked the question a third time.
After Cluff accepted Chavez-Tafoya's guilty pleas, Paul asked to expedite the sentencing.
Cluff had reviewed the file, evaluations and assessments during the earlier recess, and said the sentence listed in the plea agreement was appropriate.
Chavez-Tafoya was sentenced to a minimum of five years in prison for the methamphetamine charge, with the possibility of an additional year, though the entire sentence was suspended. He will serve five years on probation, perform 100 hours of community service, and pay restitution and court costs.
For the vehicular manslaughter charge, Cluff sentenced Chavez-Tafoya to a year in prison. With credit for time served, Chavez-Tafoya will be released on probation from the Twin Falls County Jail as soon as the paperwork is processed.
In June 2018, Chavez-Tafoya was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation. The results of that evaluation were later challenged in a motion by then-public defender Stacey DePew. She cited Chavez-Tafoya as hearing voices when not taking medication prescribed during his first evaluation. She also said he was unable to cooperate with counsel.
DePew withdrew as Chavez-Tafoya's attorney in October after being appointed magistrate judge and was replaced by Paul.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.