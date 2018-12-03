TWIN FALLS — A Buhl man accused of raping a woman made his first court appearance Monday after he was arrested on a warrant last week.
Travis Charles Dunn, 38, was indicted on a rape charge by a grand jury last Wednesday. He was taken into custody on a warrant two days later.
Details of the case have been sealed, but the grand jury indictment alleges that Dunn forcefully had sex with a woman on Sept. 18.
He has been jailed on a $100,000 bond. A district court arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 10.
