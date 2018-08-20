BOISE — A Buhl man involved in a motorcycle crash Sunday has died from his injuries, Idaho State Police said Monday morning.
Vincent D. Gauthier, 43, was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center early Sunday evening after he was thrown from his motorcycle, ISP said in a statement. He was then taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he died from his injuries.
Gauthier was driving west on 900 S near 2027 E when he "failed to negotiate a curve" and was ejected from the motorcycle, ISP said.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
