ELKO, Nev. — An Idaho man was booked Monday at Elko County Jail on charges of illegally killing a mountain lion two years ago near Jarbidge, Nev.
Ralph W. Crown, 57, of Buhl, was one of three men contacted Feb. 4, 2017, by an Idaho conservation officer after being seen hunting before dawn with the aid of a spotlight. The men were cited, and the officer noted that Crown’s Idaho hunting license had been suspended three times since 2003 for various violations.
The officer said Crown told him about seeing a lion behind the dump near Jarbidge.
Three months later, witnesses reported seeing a dead lion near Sawmill Campground, about a mile from the dump, on the afternoon of Feb. 4. Two months after that, a Nevada game warden investigated and collected evidence from where the animal was seen.
Then, in October 2017, an Idaho conservation officer requested a search warrant for Crown’s cellphone records. That December, the Nevada and Idaho officers served the warrant at Crown’s home and reviewed his cellphone but found no information relating to the dead lion.
The officers said Crown “became agitated and denied having any knowledge of killing a mountain lion in Nevada.” He allowed them to inspect the contents of his freezers.
One of the other men cited that day, however, told the officers he spotlighted the cat and Crown shot it, court documents say. The animal was then dragged to Crown’s truck and removed, the witness said.
Court documents did not state whether the dead mountain lion was recovered as evidence.
Crown faces charges in Elko District Court of killing of a big game animal and possession of a big game animal. His bail was set at $7,500.
