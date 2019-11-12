{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A man who led deputies on an early Tuesday chase rammed sheriff's office vehicles before being arrested, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said. 

Robert Nevarez, 37, of Buhl, is charged with eluding officers, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and driving under the influence, according to a Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office statement.

The incident began when deputies were dispatched for a welfare check at 6:11 a.m. They found a Ford Focus driven by Nevarez as it left Interstate 84 at the Kimberly exit and entered Twin Falls County.

A traffic stop was initiated, and Nevarez initially stopped, before re-starting the car and fleeing.

Deputies used a PIT maneuver in an attempt to stop Nevarez near Hankins Road and Falls Avenue East.

Nevarez then rammed several deputies' vehicles before finally stopping.

Nevarez was taken into custody and has an arraignment pending.

He has an criminal history dating back to 1998, including drug-related charges, domestic battery and driving without privileges.

