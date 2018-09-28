BUHL — The Idaho State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged two businesses in downtown Buhl on Thursday afternoon.
It took fire crews roughly eight hours to fully put out the fire that began in the smokehouse of a butcher shop, Lt. Paul Madalena of the Buhl Fire Department said Friday. The fire was called in at about 3 p.m. by the owner of the shop.
B&L Meats, where the fire originated, is thought to have sustained damages worth an estimated $300,000, Madalena said. That estimate includes both the building itself and the contents of the shop.
Meanwhile, La Plaza restaurant next door sustained "minimal damages," Madalena said, including smoke and water damage. Fire crews also put a hole in the wall of the restaurant to make sure the flames hadn't spread, Madalena said.
The only other building affected by the fire was a house behind La Plaza, the basement of which flooded due to the amount of water being used on the fire.
Seven area fire departments — from Buhl, Filer, Twin Falls, Rock Creek, Wendell, Jerome and Gooding — responded.
The owner of B&L Meats, Cliff Rediker, told the Times-News Thursday that he had put a load of pepperoni in the smokehouse and gone back inside the shop's main building when the power went out. The power had gone out a few times recently, so Rediker assumed he had tripped a breaker, he said.
When he went outside, Rediker said, he saw 12-foot flames coming from the smokehouse.
The fire did originate in the smokehouse, Madalena confirmed the next day, though the cause of the fire is not yet known.
The state fire marshal's office began investigating Friday.
