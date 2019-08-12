TWIN FALLS — A man who police say stabbed a man and assaulted a woman has been charged with felony aggravated battery.
Richard M. Guerrero, 35, stabbed the man three times during a Sunday fight in the 400 block of Gardner Avenue, police said.
Twin Falls Police officers responded to the incident shortly after 5 p.m. and found family members surrounding the man who had been stabbed, according to court documents.
The man was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for his wounds.
The police report says Guerrero was in a physical altercation with a woman, when the other man intervened and Guerrero stabbed him multiple times.
Guerrero was arrested and a folding knife was found when officers searched him.
Guerrero's initial court appearance took place via video link Monday afternoon before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Harmer.
He faces a felony count of aggravated battery with an enhanced penalty for use of a deadly weapon, which carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. A misdemeanor charge of battery against the woman carries a possible six month jail sentence and a $1,000 fine.
Deputy Prosecutor Peter Hatch requested a $500,000 bond for Guerrero, based on his previous conviction for attempted murder in 2008. Guerrero served an eight year prison term in that case.
"He is a danger to the community," Hatch said.
Harmer set Guerrero's bond at $300,000.
Guerrero remains in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail. He will appear for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.