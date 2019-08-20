TWIN FALLS — A man charged with shooting at a house had his request for a reduced bond denied Tuesday morning.
Enrique Vielmas, 21, will remain in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail after Fifth District Judge Rosemary Emory denied the motion to reduce his $1 million bond in two separate cases.
Vielmas is charged with burglary and grand theft in one case, stemming from the theft of $1,000 from a home in the 400 block of Diamond Street in June.
He was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm into a house after that same house was the target of a drive-by shooting on June 29.
Heidi Despain, Vielmas' public defender, requested the bond be reduced based on her client's recent marriage and the birth of his child.
Despain told Emory that Vielmas has a job, which is being held open for him, and he needs to support his family.
She argued that the charges are based solely on allegations, with nothing concrete as evidence.
Deputy Prosecutor Peter Hatch disagreed.
"We do have something concrete," Hatch said. Citing significant evidence against Vielmas, he asked Emory not to reduce the bond, given the risk Vielmas poses to the community.
"If he is at large, nobody is safe," Hatch said.
Emory ruled against Vielmas, keeping the bond at $1 million in both cases. "I think there is an undue risk to the community," she said.
During the hearing, Vielmas also entered a not guilty plea to the unlawful discharge of a firearm charge.
In the process of scheduling a trial date, Hatch asked Emory to combine both cases for one trial, since the incidents were closely related.
Despain objected.
Emory set a status hearing for Sept. 3, when Hatch's motion for one trial will be heard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.