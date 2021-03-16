Bond remains at $10,000 for Bundy. Nampa man arrested for assault to be released

BOISE — Of the three people arrested outside the Ada County Courthouse on Monday — including Ammon Bundy — only one is set to be released on his own recognizance.

Bundy, of Emmett, and another man, Aaron Schmidt, still face a $10,000 bond that must be paid before they can be released from the Ada County jail. The two went before District Judge Adam Kimball and asked for lower bail amounts, though Kimball ruled to keep bail the same for both men.

Both Bundy and Schmidt were due in court Monday morning for trials connected with their trespassing arrests at the Idaho Statehouse last summer. However, the two did not put on the required masks or face coverings need to enter the Ada County Courthouse.

After the trial started without the two in attendance, the district judge presiding over the trial issued failure-to-appear warrants for their arrests. The two were outside the courthouse when the judge issued the warrants. A scuffle ensued after Ada County Sheriff’s deputies arrested both Bundy and Schmidt.

A third man — 69-year-old Nampa resident Casey Baker — was also arrested. He is accused of one felony count of battery on a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting and obstructing an officer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}