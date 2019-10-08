TWIN FALLS — A magistrate judge denied a bond reduction Tuesday for a man charged with assaulting a woman and stabbing a man.
Richard M. Guerrero, 35, appeared via video feed from the Twin Falls County Jail. His attorney, Douglas Emery, was in the courtroom before Magistrate Judge Thomas Kershaw Jr.
Guerrero was initially charged in August with aggravated battery after police say he stabbed a man who intervened while Guerrero was in a physical altercation with a woman, promoting a misdemeanor battery charge, as well.
Emery told Kershaw he had met with Guerrero numerous times at the jail and argued the $300,000 bond set in the case was excessive.
"The defense's position is that even $100,000 is excessive with regard to Mr. Guerrero's finances," Emery said.
Emery also requested that the judge drop the order of no contact with the woman victim.
Twin Falls Deputy Prosecutor Jill Sweesy objected to both requests.
"I've never seen a defendant bring a motion to amend a no-contact order with an active witness," Sweesy said.
She said that since Guerrero's August arrest he's also been charged with two counts of intimidating a witness and four counts of violating the no-contact order.
"He has directly intimidated or influenced this witness via telephone," Sweesy said.
The prosecutor's office has recordings of telephone calls Guerrero made from the jail, and Sweesy estimated his actual violations of the no-contact order number closer to 40 instances.
"Mr. Guerrero just got out of prison for stabbing someone in California," she said.
He spent eight years in the penitentiary there, she said, in a similar case to the Twin Falls charges. She listed pending charges in Twin Falls of malicious injury to property and possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia in California.
Emery asked Kershaw to consider that his request for discovery regarding the audio recordings of telephone calls had not received a response, to which Sweesy produced proof that evidence had been provided.
Kershaw brought a halt to that exchange, denying both motions, saying Guerrero would be likely to commit additional crimes if released on a lower bond given the seriousness of the charges.
A preliminary hearing for Guerrero is scheduled for Oct. 25. He remains in custody.
