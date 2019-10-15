TWIN FALLS — For a second time, a man charged with shooting at a house in June had a request for a reduced bond denied Tuesday morning.
Enrique Vielmas, 21, remains in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail after Fifth District Judge Rosemary Emory denied the motion to reduce his $1 million bond in two separate cases.
Vielmas is charged with burglary and grand theft in one case, stemming from the June theft of $1,000 from a home in the 400 block of Diamond Street.
He was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm into a house after that same house was the target of a drive-by shooting on June 29.
Heidi Despain, Vielmas’ public defender, requested the bond be reduced based on her client’s need to support his three children and the availability of a job opportunity.
"He has not been able to hold his three-month-old baby," Despain told Emory.
She also said there is no evidence of gun residue connecting Vielmas to the shooting and no GPS data or witnesses to place Vielmas at the scene.
Deputy Prosecutor Peter Hatch said additional evidence is being collected that places Vielmas at the scene.
A search of Vielmas' phone also found he searched about how to get rid of gunshot residue, which Hatch stated was an unusual search for someone who hadn't fired a weapon.
"This is not the first time this court has addressed the bond in this case," Emory said.
She listed the serious nature of the current charges, along with an eluding charge set for trial in Jerome County on Oct. 30, as reasons to deny the bond reduction request.
"If convicted, the defendant does face significant penalties," Emory concluded.
Vielmas' trial in the burglary and grand theft case is set for Dec. 3, with the unlawful discharge of a firearm trial scheduled to begin Dec. 17.
