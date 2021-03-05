Boise woman released after Capitol riot arrest. Court document reveals details

An FBI special agent wrote that St Cyr livestreamed herself on Facebook while inside the U.S. Capitol, and she was seen hanging out of a window on the west side of the Capitol. The FBI received “multiple tips” of her activity and her Facebook posts from inside the building, and two screenshots of her Facebook posts are included in the affidavit.

In fact, both posts mentioned in the affidavit are still able to be viewed on Facebook as of Friday afternoon.

One Facebook Live video posted on St Cyr’s page shows a mob of people on the Capitol steps, as others inside the building are calling for “glasses and gas masks.” Shortly after, the camera flips to show St Cyr inside as she discusses her political beliefs.

Another Facebook post from Jan. 6 contained the caption “Patriots are in our house” and featured a selfie of St Cyr, and another shot showed several people inside a Capitol room with an overturned table. In the affidavit, U.S. Capitol Police said the room depicted in her post appeared to be an area known as the “Senator’s Hideaway Office.”

FBI agents also noted a subsequent Facebook livestream on Jan. 7 where St Cyr and her husband, Troy, described their experiences the previous day. The livestream was one of two videos posted by the couple on Jan. 7.