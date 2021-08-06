Boise woman facing U.S. Capitol riot charges ordered to stay away from Idaho Statehouse

On Dec. 28, 2020, Hemphill reportedly posted on Facebook encouraging people to attend then-President Donald Trump’s rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

“It’s not going to be a FUN Trump Rally that is planned for January 6th, its (sic) a WAR!” the post read.

FBI agents found another post on Hemphill’s Facebook page that showed her holding a rifle, with the post reading, “On my way to Washington DC (sic) January 6th!”

After she arrived in D.C., Hemphill posted a video on her YouTube channel showing a conversation involving multiple people on Jan. 5, including a co-host of the far-right website InfoWars. In the video, Hemphill is heard saying, “Let’s do this; let’s go to the Capitol. We did it in Boise,” according to court documents.

Her statement is in reference to an incident in August 2020, when angry spectators pushed their way into the Idaho House gallery during a special legislative session regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. A glass door was smashed in the process, and state legislators later allowed spectators to stay. Court records say that Hemphill was a part of that incident at the Statehouse.