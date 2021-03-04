Boise woman becomes third Idahoan arrested over Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot in Washington

The riot two weeks before inauguration day by then-President Donald Trump supporters left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer. The rioters, some of them armed, broke through doors, broke glass, knocked down barricades, stole items from the Senate chamber and from offices, and caused lawmakers to take cover after being evacuated.

A day after the Capitol riot, St Cyr and her husband, Troy, took to Facebook Live and explained their experiences at the Capitol. Yvonne St Cyr said on the livestream that she “made CNN” when she leaned out a window and reportedly yelled “this is our house.”

“God put me in that window, so I’m assuming God put me on CNN screaming like a mad woman,” St Cyr said. “So hey, maybe I’m going to get arrested again, but I would get arrested and I would die for this country. So no regrets.”

An FBI spokesperson told the Statesman that Troy St Cyr was not arrested Wednesday, and said the bureau cannot confirm nor deny whether he is under investigation.

Yvonne St Cyr is the second Treasure Valley resident to be arrested in the riot.