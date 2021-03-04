Boise woman becomes third Idahoan arrested over Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot in Washington

BOISE — A Boise woman has become the third Idaho resident to be arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Yvonne St Cyr, 53, was taken into custody without incident Wednesday afternoon on an arrest warrant issued by the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, according to a news release from the FBI. The exact charges were not detailed.
St Cyr was arrested by members of the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Boise Police Department.
As of Thursday afternoon, St Cyr was being held at the Ada County Jail on a federal U.S. Marshals Service hold, according to Patrick Orr, spokesperson for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
The Boise woman was previously identified by the Idaho Statesman as participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection, as she made multiple posts to Facebook during the Capitol assault detailing her actions and beliefs.
A Facebook post from Jan. 6 contained the caption “Patriots are in our house” and featured a selfie of St Cyr, and another shot showed several people inside a Capitol room with an overturned table.
One Facebook Live video posted on St Cyr’s page shows the mob of people on the Capitol steps, as others inside the building are calling for “glasses and gas masks.” Shortly after, the camera flips to show St Cyr inside as she mentions the need to charge her phone.
The riot two weeks before inauguration day by then-President Donald Trump supporters left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer. The rioters, some of them armed, broke through doors, broke glass, knocked down barricades, stole items from the Senate chamber and from offices, and caused lawmakers to take cover after being evacuated.
A day after the Capitol riot, St Cyr and her husband, Troy, took to Facebook Live and explained their experiences at the Capitol. Yvonne St Cyr said on the livestream that she “made CNN” when she leaned out a window and reportedly yelled “this is our house.”
“God put me in that window, so I’m assuming God put me on CNN screaming like a mad woman,” St Cyr said. “So hey, maybe I’m going to get arrested again, but I would get arrested and I would die for this country. So no regrets.”
An FBI spokesperson told the Statesman that Troy St Cyr was not arrested Wednesday, and said the bureau cannot confirm nor deny whether he is under investigation.
Yvonne St Cyr is the second Treasure Valley resident to be arrested in the riot.
Josiah Colt was seen jumping onto the floor of the Senate Chambers and sitting in the vice president’s chair. He also posted several things to social media admitting his participation, and later apologized for his actions. Since his arrest on Jan. 12, Colt has been indicted on four federal charges that could land him in prison if convicted.
The other Idaho man arrested, Sandpoint resident Michael Pope, was taken into custody by law enforcement on Feb. 12. He’s facing eight federal charges after he was indicted on Feb. 17.
St Cyr was arrested on Dec. 8 on a trespassing charge during a Central District Health meeting to discuss coronavirus health-safety measures. Board members were considering a measure that would have mandated the wearing of masks in public and private places across the district, though the meeting was later ended because of security concerns.
Before Jan. 6, St Cyr wrote multiple Facebook posts in support of QAnon, the online conspiracy theory that, among other things, claims Donald Trump was fighting a secret cabal of Democrats and Hollywood elites who eat and sexually abuse children.
As of Thursday afternoon, it was not immediately clear when St Cyr will appear in court, as charging documents were still unavailable.
February crime report: A tempted murder, police shootings, child sex charges and more
Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.
Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle with Twin Falls County plates that rammed two Idaho State Police vehicles Thursday near Idaho Falls.
Both men were booked into the Twin Falls County Jail and both are accused of possessing sexually exploitative material of children.
Two Idaho parents have been sentenced to prison for child abuse after their weeks-old daughter was so badly abused that doctors think she might never fully recover.
The victim, who remains a member of the church, is seeking $5.5 million in damages.
A Nevada man with ties to anti-government activist Ammon Bundy of Idhao has been arrested and accused of threatening the lives of a Las Vegas police officer and a criminal prosecutor, authorities said.
An Idaho man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police received reports of an injured toddler who later died.
Police in Spokane, Washington, have arrested a man in connection with the defacing of a synagogue with swastikas earlier this month.
A court has ordered a shorter sentence for a former Magic Valley nurse who admitted to helping a Colorado rancher cover up the killing of his fiancee.
Eastern Idaho typically sees two to three fatal shootings a year. The past week, however, has seen an unprecedented level of gun violence.
A dangerous fugitive was captured after a weekend shootout with U.S. Marshals left one suspect dead in Pocatello.
Federal authorities have arrested a second Idaho resident in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Court records say the man told an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl that he preferred females in the sixth grade.
A former Boise Police officer has been charged with nine counts of rape that prosecutors allege happened when he was still employed but off-duty.
The Idaho Humane Society and Boise Police Department recently removed three dozen animals from a local home after their owner became overwhelmed, according to a Facebook post from the animal rescue.
Three Magic Valley people are charged with attempted first-degree murder after a fight at a Cassia County residence ended in gunfire.
The Spokane Police Department is looking for the person who painted swastikas on the Temple Beth Shalom building and a Holocaust memorial.
Nearly 25 years after the rape and murder of Angie Dodge, justice will be served.
An Idaho Falls police officer shot and killed a man who turned out to not be the suspect police were looking for.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday it had received an autopsy report for Tammy Daybell's body, more than a year after her remains were exhumed.
An Idaho man who posted online videos of himself bragging about taking part in the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol last month has been charged by a federal grand jury with four crimes related to the insurrection.
Two Boise teenagers have been charged with poaching in connection with dozens of duck carcasses dumped behind a Garden City business last month.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is looking for information after two wolves were reportedly poached near the Oregon border.
Idaho authorities are investigating a shooting that left two dead in Ada County to the south of Boise and east of Kuna.
Police are searching for those responsible for making quite the mess Monday morning in a Boise park while defacing an Abraham Lincoln statue.
Two men who were arrested in Las Vegas last week and accused of violence at the U.S. Capitol amid supporters of former President Donald Trump were ordered Monday to remain in federal custody while they are transferred to Washington, D.C., to face criminal charges.