BOISE — A 47-year-old veterinarian who pleaded guilty to a count of lewd conduct with a minor child under 16 was sentenced on Tuesday to 40 years in prison, with the first 10 years fixed.
Dr. Craig D. Maloney, of Meridian, pleaded guilty Aug. 9 to touching the private parts of a girl, who was 9 or 10 at the time, “several dozen times, probably” between Jan. 1, 2012, and Dec. 31, 2013, according to court records.
“All the good that you have ever done and life and all the good that you will ever do does not outweigh … the crime,” Judge Samuel Hoagland said.
The Ada County prosecutor asked Hoagland to sentence Maloney to 20 years fixed in prison, followed by a life sentence.
Maloney’s attorney argued in court that because of a lack of prior offenses and a clean record, Maloney’s sentence should be less. The victim was known to Maloney.
“How do you express what damage you’ve done with someone you’re in a position of trust with?” Maloney said. “There is no part of what happened that is her fault. There is no part of what happened that she should be ashamed or embarrassed about.”
“I want to stand before this court and say I am guilty,” Maloney continued, adding that he was sorry for the abuse.
Maloney was initially charged with nine additional felony charges in March, including five counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16 and four counts of lewd conduct with a minor child under 16. Those charges were dropped as part of the plea deal. The abuse began when the girl was 5, according to an investigation by the Meridian Police and the victim’s family.
Maloney had two veterinary clinics in Boise: the Orchard Animal Hospital and Mountain View Animal Hospital, though both have closed down in recent months.
The victim read an impact statement to the courtroom through tears. Much of the audience left the room at the time due to its graphic nature. The victim described the abuse, which she said included oral sex, unwanted touching, groping and the viewing of pornography, and how it affected her going forward.
She said the abuse was more frequent than what Maloney admitted to and that she has nightmares, depression and a warped sense of body image that causes her to stress over what she wears on a daily basis. She also has suicidal thoughts and picks at scabs to the point of bleeding, she said.
“Craig Maloney took away my innocence,” the victim said. “I don’t have another chance at my innocence.”
The victim’s father also spoke to the court, where he said Maloney attempted to target other members of his family as well. He referred to Maloney as a “high-functioning sociopath” and said Maloney purchased lingerie for his daughter to wear.
The abuse lasted for 10 years, he said.
Maloney’s wife, Melinda, was charged with felony destruction of evidence and misdemeanor failure to report child abuse or neglect in September after allegedly destroying “letters of admission.”
