Boise suspect accused of carjacking taxi, leading police on chase that left 2 cars on fire

BOISE — A carjacking suspect is in the hospital and an Idaho police car caught fire after a stolen car investigation led to a police chase Tuesday night in Boise.

Police say the suspect — who was not named in a Boise Police Department news release — was taken to a hospital after a Boise officer used his police car to hit the suspect’s car. It was later learned the suspect had previously bandaged gunshot wounds from an unknown, prior incident.

Boise officers were investigating a stolen vehicle that was recovered at a home Thursday on South Benjamin Avenue, according to the news release. While officers were speaking with those in the home, the reported suspect ran out a back door.

Officers were searching the area around 11:15 p.m. when they reportedly saw the man get into a taxi near the intersection of Maple Grove Road and West Barnes Street. When police tried to pull the taxi over, the suspect allegedly forced the taxi driver out of the car and began driving away. Police later learned the driver was threatened by the suspect, possibly with a gun.