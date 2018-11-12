BOISE (AP) — A man suspected of stabbing and seriously injuring a man he didn't know in southeast Boise was released from prison just four months ago.
The Idaho Statesman reports 36-year-old Reuben Diaz is charged with attempted murder. He's jailed in Ada County with bail set at $1 million.
Diaz had 19 years remaining on his parole for previous violence.
Deputy Prosecutor Tamera Kelly said Friday a 74-year-old man on Wednesday was raking leaves when Diaz asked him for directions.
She says Diaz started stabbing and slashing the man's head, neck and face. The man suffered tendon and nerve damage to his hands, fingers and face.
At his arraignment Friday, Magistrate Judge Karen Vehlow appointed a public defender to represent Diaz and ordered a psychological examination to determine his fitness for trial.
