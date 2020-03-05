Boise police officers justified in fatal shooting of woman with BB gun, prosecutors say

BOISE — A Blaine County prosecutor determined that the two Boise Police Department officers who fired their weapons and killed Amber Dewitt on Oct. 20 were justified in their actions.

Dewitt, 33, of Caldwell, who was seated in her car, died after pointing a BB gun at an officer standing by her driver’s side window, according to BPD. Police made the announcement about the prosecutor’s decision on Wednesday.

Two officers who were standing on opposite sides of the vehicle also saw Dewitt unexpectedly retrieve a weapon and point it at officers.

“The officer standing at the window closest to Dewitt saw the weapon pointed at him from approximately 12-18 inches away,” according to a Boise Police Department news release. “All the officers involved believed the weapon was a handgun and that she was going to shoot the officers near the driver’s side of the vehicle.”

The day of the shooting, police were in the area responding to a report of a woman banging on doors, looking for a person who had allegedly stolen her property.

Dewitt died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to a coroner’s report. She was pronounced dead at the scene in the 900 block of Clover Drive, east of Veterans Memorial Park off of State Street.