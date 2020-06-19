Boise Police investigating animal abuse after videos surface on social media

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOISE — Police in Boise are investigating “some very disturbing cases of animal abuse” filmed and put on social media.

After hearing unconfirmed reports, police say they have not been able to confirm whether or not the animal abuse has occurred in Boise or the surrounding areas, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the tattoos in the video to reach out to local law enforcement. The department published photos of a man’s left hand and forearm that show tattoos.

Investigators have not been able to connect any reports of missing pets to the online videos.

Earlier in the week, the Idaho Humane Society said it was investigating the videos as well as how the perpetrator was acquiring the pets.

The shelter said in a Facebook post Tuesday that they were told someone was taking pets from people’s yards as well as buying animals off Craigslist just to harm them outside of the Treasure Valley.

Posts on social media alleged that people in the area were live-streaming the abuse and killings of cats and dogs.

If you or someone you know has any information regarding this case or the tattoos illustrated in the photos, call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or you can make an anonymous report by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 208-343-COPS (2677) or online at 33COPS.com.

