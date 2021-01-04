Boise Police investigate target shooting accident that led to death of man in Ada County

Man dead after Ada County accidental shooting

BOISE — A round of target shooting practice on Saturday led to the fatal shooting of a man in Ada County in a “tragic accident,” according to the Boise Police Department.

At around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, a man reported to Boise Police that he accidentally shot another man while target shooting, according to a press release. The shooting happened on the 28000 block of south Pleasant Valley Road in Ada County.

The victim was found dead at the scene. Detectives from BPD and crime scene investigators responded. Police did not release the names of either of the men involved.

“After an investigation, detectives determined that the shooting appeared to be a tragic accident,” according to Boise Police. “The investigation showed that while one man was leaning across the bed of a truck to shoot at a target, the victim emerged from the other side of the truck and into the path of the shooter at the same time he fired a shot.”

BPD responded to provide an external investigation, because the man who reportedly fired the fatal shot is a civilian employee at the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office will review the investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0