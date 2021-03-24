Boise police arrest suspect in February vandalism of Abraham Lincoln statue

BOISE — A Boise man has been arrested in connection with the February vandalism of a statue of Abraham Lincoln.

Boise police arrested Terry Wilson, 37, late Tuesday night, according to a Boise Police Department press release. A warrant was issued for his arrest late last week after physical and electronic evidence was used to identify suspects, according to the press release.

In February, police responding to reports of vandalism discovered the bronze statue of Lincoln in Julia Davis Park — known as “Seated Lincoln” — vandalized with feces, paint and signs. Parks and recreation staff were able to clean the statue, which was not permanently damaged.

Boise police say Wilson fled from officers who tried to arrest him on the warrant Tuesday afternoon.

“Officers chased after Wilson and were able to stop him and take him into custody, at which time Wilson was found to be in possession of a firearm, marijuana and drug paraphernalia,” the police press release said. “Wilson was taken to the hospital and was medically cleared before being booked into the Ada County Jail.”