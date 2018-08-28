BOISE — Timmy Earl Kinner Jr. opted to “stand silent” Tuesday morning at his plea hearing on multiple charges, including murder and aggravated battery, at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise.
Fourth District Court Judge Nancy Baskin entered “not guilty” pleas to the charges against Kinner and set a trial date for January. Jury selection for the trial, anticipated to go eight weeks, will begin Jan. 3.
Prosecutors asked for a jury pool of at least 200, while the defense asked for 300 to 400. Baskin settled on a pool of 300. They will be given questionnaires in December.
Kinner, a 30-year-old homeless drifter who is from Memphis, is accused of stabbing nine people, including six children on June 30 in Boise.
One of the stabbing victims, 3-year-old Ruya Kadir, died a couple of days after attack at the Wylie Street Station Apartments in northwest Boise. All of the victims were refugees from Syria, Iraq and Ethiopia, and those who survived suffered life-altering injuries and scars.
A grand jury indicted Kinner on 13 charges: first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Kadir, eight counts of aggravated battery in the alleged stabbing of eight others, one count of burglary for allegedly entering an apartment with the intent to commit aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault and a deadly weapon enhancement.
His pre-trial conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Dec. 13. Jury selection for what is anticipated to be an eight-week trial will begin Jan. 3. A pool of 300 jurors will be brought in for the case, Baskin said.
Kadir’s mother, Bifituu, verbally confronted Kinner at the end of his last court appearance.
Kinner is a convicted felon with an extensive criminal record in Tennessee and Utah.
In court documents filed after Kinner’s last hearing, prosecutors said one of his multiple juvenile convictions included an aggravated assault in 2002, “stemming from an incident where he slashed a family member with a knife.” He also shot a man during an armed robbery, documents show.
Kinner’s list of convictions: possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver (2016); aggravated assault (2013); felon in possession of a firearm (2008); assault-offensive contact (2013); possession of a controlled substance (2008); unlawful possession of a weapon (2006); theft by receiving (2006); and unlawful possession of a weapon (2006).
Baskin set another hearing date to take up the defense’s motion to limit access to Kinner without his attorneys present. That will be at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 5. The motion was filed after prosecutors said Kinner summoned police to the jail to talk to him; his attorneys say he was asking to talk to a defense investigator.
