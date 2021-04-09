Boise mass stabbing suspect was facing death penalty. With guilty pleas, is that the case?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kinner was declared to be “dangerously mentally ill” and found to be unfit to stand trial in 2018. He was restored to competency in October 2019, moving the case forward.

The plea agreement signed last month likely means Kinner will be sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

As long as a judge accepts the terms of the plea agreement, Kinner will be sentenced to two fixed terms of life in prison, to be served consecutively — one term for the first-degree murder charge and the other for an aggravated battery charge. The agreement also allows for the judge to determine the prison time on the remaining charges, though the terms will be consecutive.

The agreement also says that if the judge rejects the deal, Kinner would be allowed to withdraw his guilty pleas. If Kinner were to try to withdraw his guilty pleas, prosecutors would be able to use any statements from the plea hearing or a plea advisory form at trial.

Kinner will be allowed to address the court during his sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for June 10. If any of Kinner’s victims want a no-contact order, the plea agreement allows that to happen.