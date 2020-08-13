Boise man shot, killed by Idaho police chief after argument in Custer County

CHALLIS — A Boise man was shot and killed earlier this month by the Bonners Ferry Police Department’s chief, according to a news release from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.
The news release says that around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, Custer County deputies were dispatched to the scene of a shooting near the Tin Cup Campground in the county.
Deputies later arrived and found a man who was shot. The man later died, and was identified on Aug. 13 as 73-year-old Boise resident Russell Liddell.
Liddell reportedly confronted a group of 16 to 18 people camping at the campground before a “verbal altercation” broke out between him and the members of the group, according to the news release.
The sheriff’s office says that Brian Zimmerman, the chief of the Bonners Ferry Police Department, reportedly fired gunshots that struck Liddell and led to his death. Zimmerman was off-duty when the shooting took place.
After the shooting, investigators were told that the group began life saving measures and went to an area with cellphone service to dial 911. No other injuries were reported in connection to the shooting.
After Custer County deputies arrived at the scene, they requested resources from the Eastern Idaho Critical Task Force to help with the investigation, the news release says. The task force will lead the investigation into the shooting.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to the scene to help with the investigation, including detectives with the Bonneville, Bingham, and Fremont County sheriff’s offices, the Idaho Falls Police Department, and the Idaho State Police, according to the news release.
The matter is still under investigation, and detectives continue to process evidence in the case
It was not immediately clear whether or not Zimmerman has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.