Boise man shot, killed by Idaho police chief after argument in Custer County

CHALLIS — A Boise man was shot and killed earlier this month by the Bonners Ferry Police Department’s chief, according to a news release from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

The news release says that around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, Custer County deputies were dispatched to the scene of a shooting near the Tin Cup Campground in the county.

Deputies later arrived and found a man who was shot. The man later died, and was identified on Aug. 13 as 73-year-old Boise resident Russell Liddell.

Liddell reportedly confronted a group of 16 to 18 people camping at the campground before a “verbal altercation” broke out between him and the members of the group, according to the news release.

The sheriff’s office says that Brian Zimmerman, the chief of the Bonners Ferry Police Department, reportedly fired gunshots that struck Liddell and led to his death. Zimmerman was off-duty when the shooting took place.

After the shooting, investigators were told that the group began life saving measures and went to an area with cellphone service to dial 911. No other injuries were reported in connection to the shooting.