BOISE — A Boise man was arrested Tuesday evening after allegedly kidnapping a minor and sexually battering her.
In a press release, Boise police said that a preliminary investigation found that Taysir Boun, 37, offered a 17-year-old he knew a ride to work. He stole food and alcohol from a pair of businesses before taking the girl to a park near Americana Boulevard, police said. Boun then allegedly sexually battered her and refused to let her leave the vehicle. The victim was eventually able to free herself, police said.
After an investigation, police arrested Boun. He was charged with one felony count of sexual battery of a child, one felony count of second-degree kidnapping and one felony count of burglary. He is being held at the Ada County Jail.
