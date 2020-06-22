Boise man jailed on a murder charge after infant dies at hospital

BOISE — Police arrested a Boise man over the weekend who is now facing a murder charge in connection with the death of an infant.
Thomas Rowley, 22, is being held at the Ada County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and injury to a child, both felonies.
Boise police officers were dispatched to St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center on Saturday after hearing reports that a man was suspected of “causing fatal injuries to an infant in his care,” according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.
The child was taken to the hospital after he was unresponsive and not breathing, according to a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office.
Rowley, the suspect police believe responsible for the child’s death, was taken into custody and booked into the jail on the injury to a child charge on Sunday.
However, the child died at the hospital around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, and Rowley was then charged with murder.
The coroner’s office revealed Monday afternoon that the child who died was 4-month-old Milo Thomas Rowley. The cause and manner of death were still pending.
As of Monday morning, Rowley remains in the custody at the jail. If convicted of first-degree murder, he could face the death penalty or life in prison.
