Boise man charged with child sex charges after Rupert investigation

BURLEY — A Boise man is charged with child sexual exploitation and disseminating harmful materials to a minor after police said he sent child pornography to an undercover police officer.

A warrant was served on Henry C. Truempler Jr., 56, on May 27 after an officer with the Rupert Police Department conducted an investigation, according to court records.

Truempler is charged with three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one misdemeanor count attempted dissemination of harmful materials over the internet and one misdemeanor count of disseminating harmful materials over the internet.

A preliminary hearing is set at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.

Truempler was arrested after police say he sent the undercover officer, who was posing as a 14-year-old girl on a social media app, a picture of his genitals and explicit photos and videos of young girls.

