BLM Fire Engine
A Bureau of Land Management fire engine operates in a training.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

CAREY — The Bureau of Land Management is responding to a fire near Carey, a BLM spokeswoman said early Tuesday afternoon. 

The South Little Wood fire started on the southeast side of the Little Wood Reservoir and was estimated at 2.5 acres, spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine said shortly before 1 p.m. 

The fire was burning grass, brush and a little bit of timber, Brizendine said. No structures are currently threatened. 

"It’s not really doing much. It’s just smoldering and creeping," Brizendine said. "They should have it wrapped up pretty quick." 

Containment is expected by 2 p.m. and control for 5 p.m. 

The BLM has one engine on scene. Carey Rural Fire Protection District is also responding. 

