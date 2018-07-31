Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Sharps Fire

More roads were closed Tuesday in areas near the Sharps Fire, burning in Blaine County.

 COURTESY BLAINE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

BELLEVUE — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is leading a criminal investigation into the cause of a 34,000-acre fire burning east of Bellevue. 

The blaze, known as Sharps Fire, is confirmed to have been human-caused, the sheriff's office said Tuesday evening. 

"We are committed to finding out the person or persons responsible for starting this fire," Sheriff Steve Harkins said in a statement. "We ask that the public be patient and allow our team to do their job thoroughly." 

The fire was first reported at 3,000 acres Sunday morning. It has since grown to 34,726 acres, the Bureau of Land Management said Tuesday. 

The blaze is threatening structures and has forced evacuations from the Little Wood River Reservoir and the High 5 Creek Recreation Area. Muldoon Canyon Road is closed from the EE-DA-HO Ranch entrance to Baugh Creek Road.

There is no estimated containment time yet, the BLM said Tuesday. 

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire, with assistance from an Idaho Department of Lands fire investigation team. 

