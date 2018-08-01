Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Sharps fire sheriff office

The Sharps Fire threatened Muldoon Ranch on Tuesday night. The Carey fire department assisted in protecting structures.

 COURTESY OF BLAINE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

BELLEVUE — A suspect has admitted to starting a fire east of Bellevue by shooting an exploding target, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday evening. 

The Sharps Fire, last estimated at about 38,000 acres, was first reported Sunday morning. It is 6 miles east of Bellevue on Sharps Canyon Road. 

The sheriff's office said in a joint statement with the Idaho Department of Lands that detectives have identified a suspect in an investigation into the cause of the fire. The suspect's name has not been released. 

Criminal charges are pending a review by the Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the sheriff's office said. 

"We ask that the public be patient and allow us to fully complete the investigation and so this case can successfully go through the judicial process," Sheriff Steve Harkins said. 

