Subscribe for 33¢ / day
sharps fire
Buy Now

BELLEVUE — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office has named the suspect they believe is responsible for starting a 54,000-acre fire near Bellevue. 

Ryan M. Jensen, 35, of Bellevue, was summoned into court by the Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Thursday afternoon for the crime of Firing Timber or Prairie Land, the sheriff's office said in a statement. 

Investigators said Jensen was the first person to report the Sharps Fire on Sunday. Jensen initially told detectives that he came across the fire while he was driving out Muldoon Canyon and attempted to put it out before driving back into to town to call 911. At first, the sheriff's office said, Jensen denied using any weapons or exploding targets. 

On Wednesday, Jensen went to the sheriff's office and voluntarily confessed to starting the fire by using an exploding target, the sheriff's office said.  

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

The fire, which started east of Bellevue, is currently estimated at about 29 percent containment. 

0
0
1
1
14

Load comments