Blaine County Marshal arrested on marijuana delivery charge

BELLEVUE — The Bellevue City Marshal, the police officer for the town, has been arrested on a felony charge of delivering marijuana.

William R. Scaggs, 36, was arrested Tuesday night at the Blaine County Sheriff's Office in Hailey.

Scaggs, who lives in West Magic, was booked into the Blaine County Jail.

Idaho State Police said detectives had a warrant for Scaggs' arrest following a tip. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office and the Blaine County Prosecutor's Office assisted.

During the investigation, detectives reported finding evidence that Scaggs recently delivered marijuana while on duty as the Bellevue City Marshal.

